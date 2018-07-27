Helena, Montana
Helena man accused of assaulting three children

HELENA – A judge set bond at $40,000 for a man accused of assaulting three children.

30 year-old Kennith Carl Johnson was seen via video in Justice Court Friday afternoon.

According to court documents, a woman called police after getting into an argument with Johnson over injuries to a 4 year-old girl.

During forensic interviews, the 4 year-old girl and two other children, both under the age of 10, described the alleged abuse from Johnson that included hitting and kicking, hair pulling, and choking.

Court records say one of the children told investigators that Johnson only does that when their mother is at work.

Johnson faces three felony counts of assault on a minor.

Each count carries a maximum of five years in prison, and fines of up to $50,000.

