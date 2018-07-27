Billings massage spa robbed by 5 masked men, woman assaulted with hammer

BILLINGS – A woman at a Billings massage spa was hit with a hammer by one of five masked robbers early Friday.

Police Sgt. Shane Sheldon said in a press release officers received a report at 12:42 a.m. that the men entered the Happy Massage Spa at 1833 Grand Ave. The men demanded money, and one of them struck the woman with a hammer.

The robbers, who were all wearing masks over their faces, made off with an unknown amount of money and other items, Sheldon said. They are described only as four white males and one African American male. They have not been apprehended.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.