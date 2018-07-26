Houston pleads not guilty to stealing and crashing front-end loader

GREAT FALLS – Heather Houston pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Wednesday after she allegedly stole and crashed a front-end loader at the beginning of the month.

Houston faces charges after allegedly stealing a front-end loader from Rainbow Dam Road and driving it into an apartment complex in Great Falls.

On July 1, the Great Falls Police Department responded to the Fox Hollow apartment complex where they found Houston after she allegedly drove across town, crashed through a fence, damaged a car, and hit the side of the complex.

Houston was reportedly topless and elevated the front-end loader to the second floor and crawled into an apartment before coming back out.

Houston, 34 years old, is charged with a felony criminal mischief, felony criminal endangerment, and misdemeanor theft and trespassing.

A trial is set for November 15.

Andy Ashcraft, who lives in the apartment building (and is also a KRTV employee) said it was quite the morning.

“She actually ran into the side of my window, it shook the whole house. That’s when we went running outside thinking, ‘We better get out of here in case the building comes down,’” Ashcraft said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News