Taylor pleads guilty to killing parents

HELENA-Kaleb Taylor pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his adoptive parents at their Cayuse Rd. home in March.

As part of a plea agreement, Taylor is pleading guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide, prosecutors have dropped the other charges.

A family friend discovered the bodies of David and Charla Taylor on Monday, March 19 after becoming concerned when repeated calls were not returned.

Prosecutors allege that Kaleb Taylor, along with several other people burglarized his parents business and that David and Charla confronted Kaleb about the crime.

Court records say that on Sunday, March 18th, Kaleb and two other men, Journey Wieneke and Kyle Hamm, drove to the Taylor home. Investigators say Hamm waited outside while Taylor and Weinke went inside.

About 15 minutes later Taylor walked out of the home with a backpack and ordered Hamm to drive them a car wash. Surveillance video from the car wash shows Taylor and Wieneke washing off their shoes, and all three cleaning out Taylor’s pickup truck along with a long metal bar investigators believe is the murder weapon.

The judge did not give a date for sentencing at the Wednesday change of plea hearing.

Hamm and Wieneke have pleaded not guilty. Their trails have been set for September.