Inmate who committed suicide at Bozeman jail was facing charges of raping 2 girls

BOZEMAN – An inmate facing rape charges at the Gallatin County Detention Center committed suicide on Sunday, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodolfo Millan-Calderon, 48, was arrested on Friday afternoon by the Bozeman Police Department on a warrant from Cascade County Justice Court.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Millan-Calderon was let out of his cell with other inmates for breakfast, at which time he walked to the second level and jumped head first onto the floor below. Emergency medical efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents indicate that Millan-Calderon was facing five felony charges of raping two girls who were related to him in Cascade County.

The court documents also state that Millan-Calderson moved to Great Falls in July 2016, and was in the U.S. illegally from Mexico.

The last listed residence for Millan-Calderon was Great Falls. The Sheriff’s Office said in a media release it has requested independent death and criminal investigations because this was an in-custody death.

“There is no indication of any criminal act but we are going to make sure that this is fully and impartially investigated,” Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in the release.

The case will be taken up by Park County Coroner Al Jenkins to determine cause and manner of death. No further details about the incident are being released at this time.

The Gallatin County Detention Center does not release booking photos of inmates.