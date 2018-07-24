First sex offender compliance check conducted on Crow, Northern Cheyenne reservations

BILLINGS – Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday they have completed the first ever sex offender compliance check on both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations.

According to a press release from the United States Marshals Service office in Billings, during the week of July 16, law enforcement agencies from federal, state, and local jurisdictions assisted Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations in completing the compliance operation.

The operation on the Crow Indian Reservation resulted in 45 total offenders checked with 21 offenders being non-compliant, the press release states. Additionally, two people were arrested on tribal warrants and one person was arrested on state charges.

The operation on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation resulted in 48 total offenders checked with 24 offenders being non-compliant. One person was arrested on tribal warrants and one was arrested on state charges.

Non-compliant offenders will be referred to the appropriate authorities for prosecution or be given the opportunity to come into full compliance with registration requirements, officials said.

Agencies that took part in the operations include the Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, U.S. Probation and Parole, Montana Department of Justice, Montana Probation and Parole, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office.