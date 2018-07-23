Helena, Montana
Suspect in Great Falls armed robbery apprehended

(UPDATE, 4:34 p.m.) The second suspect has been apprehended.

Both suspects were captured in the neighborhood on the south side of Central Avenue and 33rd Street.

Police are currently blocking access to the neighborhood at Wild Rose Lane.

We will update you as we get more information.

(UPDATE, 4:12 p.m.) Police have taken one suspect into custody; another suspect is reportedly still at large.

The apprehended suspect was taken into custody near Central Avenue and 33rd Street.

(1st Report, 3:41 p.m.) An armed robbery was reported in Great Falls on Monday.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the Sinclair gas station/convenience store at 620 57th Street South.

The suspect left the store and drove away.

Police are working on apprehending the suspect, who brandished a gun, according to the GFPD.

The suspect is reportedly driving a green Jeep Liberty.

At this point, there are no indications that anyone was injured.

We will update you as we get more information.

