Missoula residents sentenced on federal drug charges

MISSOULA – A pair of Missoula residents have been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges.

Allen Harwood, 41, and Dezmen Patron, 20 — both of Missoula — were sentenced Thursday to 138 months and 126 months in prison respectively to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The two had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Prosecutors say that from September of 2017 until February of 2018 Harwood and Patron distributed methamphetamine — purchased in Eastern Washington — around the Missoula area.

Harwood and Patron also carried firearms and exchanged firearms for methamphetamine on several occasions, according to prosecutors.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.