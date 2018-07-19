Whitaker accused of raping a 3-year old girl in Missoula County

MISSOULA – Wes Lee Whitaker has been charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Court documents say that Whitaker, 38 years old, raped a 3-year-old girl several times while in the victim’s home in Missoula County.

The child told her mother that Whitaker had touched her in a sexual manner multiple times.

According to court documents, the child told officials that Whitaker would wake her in the middle of the night during the attacks.

Officials say Whitaker has denied the incidents, but also said that he sometimes drinks and does not remember if he ever raped the victim.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Whitaker is on probation and has been convicted of assault with a weapon in Lewis & Clark County; criminal endangerment in Carbon County; and failure to register as a sexual or violent offender in Carbon County.