One person injured in Sun Prairie shooting

SUN PRAIRIE- Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says a woman shot a man in Sun Prairie Wednesday night.

Edwards says officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Washington Blvd. around 7:00 p.m.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. The injury is not life-threatening.

Edwards says the woman and man are related

The victim was flown by Mercy Flight to Benefis Health Care System in Great Falls.

Edwards says the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.