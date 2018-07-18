King accused of mail theft, forgery

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VRjRt8sbbU]

HELENA – A 31-year-old Lincoln woman is charged with felony forgery and theft for allegedly stealing mail.

Early morning on June 1st, a Lewis and Clark County Deputy stopped a maroon Buick in the area of Middlemas Road and North Montana.

Court documents say the vehicle matched the description of a car related to mail thefts around the county.

During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Michelle King, allowed the deputy to examine papers on the car’s dashboard.

Prosecutors say the papers were, in fact, numerous pieces of mail, none of which were addressed to King.

When the car was searched, investigators say they found more than 100 pieces of mail, 2 packages and a checkbook that appeared to be stolen.

King also faces several drug-related misdemeanors.

Her bond was set at $25,000.