Helena, Montana
Home   |

King accused of mail theft, forgery

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VRjRt8sbbU]

HELENA – A 31-year-old Lincoln woman is charged with felony forgery and theft for allegedly stealing mail.

Early morning on June 1st, a Lewis and Clark County Deputy stopped a maroon Buick in the area of Middlemas Road and North Montana.

Court documents say the vehicle matched the description of a car related to mail thefts around the county.

During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Michelle King, allowed the deputy to examine papers on the car’s dashboard.

Prosecutors say the papers were, in fact, numerous pieces of mail, none of which were addressed to King.

When the car was searched, investigators say they found more than 100 pieces of mail, 2 packages and a checkbook that appeared to be stolen.

King also faces several drug-related misdemeanors.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Eric Jochim

Eric Jochim

More News
New Helena elementary schools taking shape as construction continues

New Helena elementary schools taking shape as construction continues

10:11 pm
Mission Valley family bringing grizzly bears to the world

Mission Valley family bringing grizzly bears to the world

10:07 pm
Helena welcomes international visitors studying Native American culture

Helena welcomes international visitors studying Native American culture

10:04 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content