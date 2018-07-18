Banks faces bail jumping charges

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-X1u5w-iBM&w=100&h=315]

HELENA- A 38-year-old Helena woman faces eight counts of felony bail jumping after failing to appear at multiple court appearances this spring.

Court documents say Ruthanne Banks missed court appearances in two different cases, including two scheduled jury trials between February 27 and April 18.

One of those cases involved an alleged felony assault with a weapon where she is accused of hitting a many with a pellet rifle and breaking a window in a truck.

Banks’ bond was set at $10,000.

Each charge of Bail Jumping related to a felony carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.