Dog theft foiled after break in at Lewis and Clark Humane Society

HELENA – A 56-year-old man is accused of breaking into the Lewis and Clark Humane Society just before 1 a.m. on July 16.

Joe Love of Helena appeared before Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley that afternoon.

Prosecutors have charged Love with D.U.I., Aggravated D.U.I., Criminal Mischief, Burglary, Concealed Weapon and Concealed Weapon while Under the Influence.

Humane Society staff told MTN that it appears an individual rammed their gate multiple times with a car before being able to drive the vehicle underneath it.

The person then broke a window near the adoption center to gain access to the building.

Once the individual gained entrance they let out a female husky named Panda Bear. The person then tried to leave the facility with the animal but the dog escaped.