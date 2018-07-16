Helena, Montana
Police investigating after two bodies found at Helena home

HELENA- The Helena Police Dept. has taped off an area on the 1100 block of N. Hannaford St. in central Helena.

Police were called to the area around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Inside a home, police found the bodies of a 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. Police both appear to have wounds consistent with gunshots. Their identities have not been released.
Helena Police say the area is considered a crime scene. However, there is no concern for public safety at this time.

According to authorities, they are not currently looking for a suspect.

Multiple marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles could be seen in the area throughout the morning. Investigators blocked off Hannaford St. between Livingston Ave. and Townsend Ave. for most of the day.

The bodies were taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.
Eric Jochim

