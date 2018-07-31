University of Montana reports uptick in summer enrollment

MISSOULA – University of Montana officials report that summer semester enrollment grew by 400 students, reaching the highest number since 2014.

Summer semester enrollment at the UM grew 17% from a year ago, with 2,932 students compared to 2,493 last year.

Cathy Cole, UM’s new vice president for enrollment management and strategic communications, praised the work of the Office of the Provost for growing the summer sessions

“They worked very hard to provide a mix of required courses that students need for their degrees and some interesting electives that are unique to the summer experience in Missoula,” she said.

Several campus committees worked throughout the spring and summer to enhance summer offerings and UM also increased its online courses to a record 185 offerings.

About half of the students attending summer school courses did so online with students choosing from a wide range of educational requirement courses and experiential learning opportunities.

Despite strong summer enrollment, UM officials anticipate and have prepared for decreased enrollment in the fall.

“We graduated 1,772 students last spring and expect 463 more to graduate this summer,” Cole said. “We’ll need a bigger-than-expected incoming class for our enrollment to increase overall.”

Cole added that said students continue to apply for admission and there’s still time to enroll before classes begin on Aug. 27th. Click here to learn more.

– information from Melissa Rafferty included in this report.