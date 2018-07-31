Stranded tubers rescued along Flathead River

POLSON – A trip down the Flathead River took a turn for the worse after two people lost their tubes, became stranded and had to be rescued.

But thanks to Lake County Search and Rescue’s new Swiftwater Rescue team, they are okay.

Crews were called out for a water rescue on the lower Flathead River about a mile upstream from Sloan’s Bridge at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

The team used a raft to get the people to safety.

Lake County deputies and a full search and rescue crew responded to the scene.

This is the first water rescue for the new Swiftwater unit.

Reporting by Don Fisher for MTN News