BOZEMAN – The 8th annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival saw a record number of ticket sales this weekend.

The final 2018 attendance total is 18,000 people.

Red Ants Pants has grown to be one of the largest festivals in Montana, growing each year from the 6,000 tickets sold in 2011.

This year’s attendance total for Red Ants Pants is about 1,500 more than the number of people who attended in 2017.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News