Cost increase for Helena school lunches approved

HELENA – The Helena School District approved an across-the-board five cent increase in the cost of school lunches at a meeting today.

The new price of an elementary school lunch is $2.65.

Secondary school lunches are now $2.75.

The price of school breakfast will be a $1.40.

Each year the government requires schools to raise the price of school lunches between 5 and 10 cents.

Robert Worthy, the Food Service Director of Helena school district says “For many, many years a lot of school districts stayed really low end on the pay meals, trying help people in community, and that’s kind of the reason why the district, why they go up five cents, is to give help, in Helena school District chose 5 cents to help keep the increase as low the community, going the minimal requirement for the price increase.”

You can expect to see another 5 cent increase next year. Had the school district agreed to a .10 cent increase, it would have skipped next years increase.

The school district says they chose to do 5 cent increase to pay the increase more practical for families.

The increase of school meals make it possible to provide free meals for those in need.

The school will continue to offer free and reduced lunches to students who qualify.

Families are encouraged to apply for the program.