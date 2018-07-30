Tips to keep pets safe and cool as Montana temps rise

BOZEMAN – It’s important not only to keep yourself cool but also your pet as our temperatures start to rise.

To keep your best friend safe during hot conditions, you need to know what your pet’s needs are based on breed and health history.

“The first thing I recommend people do is to think about If it’s appropriate for your pet to be there at all and if it’s very hot would stick to the early morning hours,” said veterinarian Dr. Michelle Pogge.

“Make sure to bring pretty of cool water; that recommendation will vary based on what your pet needs. I’d say if you’re bringing a certain amount of water, maybe a liter for a human, just double that if you’re bringing your dog with you,” she added.

You also need to consider where your pet will be walking.

“If you’re going on a hot surface, maybe bring booties because we see a lot of pad injuries and lacerations particularly if you’re going anywhere with asphalt or some metal surface or something that’s dark. If it’s too hot for you to stand outside with your sandals, it’s probably too hot for them to stand with their paws,” Pogge said.

If you have a dog that stays outside most of the day, make sure they have plenty of shade and water.

“Trying to especially have the south and west areas of shade because that’s where the sun comes in the most strongly, having water available at all times,” Pogge said.

If pets show symptoms of heat exhaustion, owners should get them inside immediately — and if the symptoms get more severe, get them to the vet right away.

“If you discover all of the sudden that they’re panting, they’re not rising, or as happy to see you as they would be and you’ve forgotten them in the car or outside, it’s best to take them inside and take their temperature to see if there’s more to be done,” said Pogge.

Dr. Pogge also recommends to never leave your pet in the car on a sunny and hot day.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News