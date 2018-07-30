RMDC plans new affordable housing development for Helena

HELENA – Helena City Commissioners will take feedback tonight on a proposed new affordable housing development.

The Rocky Mountain Development Council is requesting low-income housing tax credits to help pay for the 85-unit development.

The development would include one, two and three-bedroom apartments and would be built on approximately nine and half acres at 2200 Henderson Street.

RMDC officials say the new housing will target young families and half of the units would be accessible for people with disabilities.

According to city documents, growth in affordable housing has not met demand, and the city could use as many as 500 units right now to meet the demand.

Liz Mogstad says too often families with jobs and degrees still struggle to find affordable housing.

Liz Mogstad also says “People need an affordable, safe, sanitary place to live. It’s proven to be one of the building blocks for health, and both mental and physical well-being. I feel like if you have a job, that you should be able to afford a place to live, and it doesn’t always work out that way.”

There are currently 37 voucher holders looking for housing, and they anticipate an additional 50 to 60. They will find out if they are approved in November and hope to break ground next spring.

Feedback collected tonight will be sent to the Montana Board Housing for consideration in granting the tax credits.