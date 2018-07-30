One dead in overnight fire in Great Falls

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.: Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards say the body of an individual killed in a trailer fire has been taken to the state crime lab in Missoula.

Edwards says investigators remain on scene Monday morning and at this time no foul play is suspected.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Edwards say the identity of the deceased will be released following identification and notification of next of kin.

GREAT FALLS- One person died in an overnight fire in Great Falls.

Firefighters from Sand Coulee and Black Eagle responded to a structure fire overnight.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of 19th Street South.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.