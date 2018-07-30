High-speed crash sends truck into Belgrade home

BELGRADE – A minor driving a pickup truck crashed into a West Shore Drive residence in Belgrade on Sunday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP Trooper Alex Velasquez said around 7:40 p.m. Sunday a minor doing doughnuts in the River Rock village parking lot sped out at high speed and went through a few curves. The driver then reportedly tried to accelerate through a stop sign and lost control.

There were three occupants total in the pickup, two in the cab and one in the bed of the truck. At least one of the occupants was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Trooper Velasquez. Two of the occupants sustained minor injuries and there were no fatalities.

Trooper Velasquez said the residents of the home were standing just a few feet away from where the truck entered the house.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors. The crash remains under investigation.

Reporting by Kaitlin Corbett and David Dyas