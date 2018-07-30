Glacier NP analyzing fixes to slumping Many Glacier Road

MANY GLACIER – Glacier National Park managers are hoping to find a solution to the slumps and bumps on the busy Many Glacier Road on the east side of the park.

But in the meantime, they’re asking park visitors to use caution while navigating the rough spots.

The road along Sherburne Reservoir dates back to the park’s earliest days and started sliding soon after it was constructed. Today it’s become one of the roughest routes into Glacier’s interior.

Crews installed dozens of new drains last fall in hopes of keeping groundwater from contributing to slides just outside the park boundary.

The park is also using special equipment to patch potholes this summer and is working with the Blackfeet Nation for additional improvements between Babb and the park boundary the next few years.

But in the meantime, Many Glacier visitors are being asked to slow down and drive cautiously.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News