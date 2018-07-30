Glacier National Park now offering digital entrance passes

WEST GLACIER – Glacier National Park is joining the growing list of parks that will now offer digital entrance passes.

Glacier visitors can now purchase digital annual and seven-day passes to use at the park entrances. Park Superintendent Jeff Mow says the new passes will allow visitors to save some time at the entrance stations over purchasing the traditional paper passes.

The digital passes can be used at all of the Glacier entrance stations, although with limited connectivity at Two Medicine, Polebridge and Many Glacier, the park advises people to make sure the have the passes printed or loaded on their phones ahead of time.

The passes can be purchased here and are good at most other major parks including Yellowstone National Park.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News