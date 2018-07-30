75th National Caving Competition hosted in Helena

HELENA – One of the largest caving organizations in the world is in Helena this week for the 75th National Caving Convention.

The National Speleological Society teaches safe and responsible cave exploration, cave management and promotes conservation to beginning and experienced spelunkers.

A variety of classes are offered this week such as rope climbing, training, and rescue. A full schedule is posted on their website.

The convention also includes an “American Ninja Warrior”-style competition through simulated cave environments.

Organizers say the most popular lectures are the exploration talks teaching what is happening in cave diving today.

More than a thousand people are expected to attend.

Doug Warner says, “It’s something that I’ve kind of dedicated my life to, and a lot of people that you’ll see around here are that way. I’ve noticed with cavers there are kind of two groups of people who go into caves and you know right away, you’re either going to be a caver for life, or you’re never going back.”

For those who are looking to join an expedition the NSS Caving Convention is a great way to network with scientists and explorers.

Events are taking place at the Lewis and Clark County Fairground and Capital High School.

Event check-in is located at Capital High School.

Wednesday events are free and open to the public.

If you are not able to make it to the caving convention, go to the National Speleological Society website for more information.