Boat crashes into York Bridge pillar

HELENA-A boat crashed into one of the York Bridge’s pillars on the Missouri River around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, at least four passengers were thrown from the boat and into the water.

People in other boats helped pick up the passengers and bring them safely to shore.

One person was reported to have broken a foot and another had a head injury. The rest of the passengers had minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released. We will update you with any new information.