Veterans honored in Laurel on anniversary of end of Korean War

LAUREL- Korean War veterans were honored at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel on Friday, 65 years after the end of the war.

Veterans groups honored those who fought in the three-year Korean War that started on June 25, 1950.

On July 27, 1953, an armistice was signed, ending the war between North Korea and South Korea.

About 50 veterans turned out for the special ceremony.

“It means a lot to all of them because all veterans can never be thanked enough for serving their country,” said Richard Klose Sr., American Legion of Montana Commander. “And all that they do for our country. All veterans support the other veterans.”

During the Korean War, 40,000 Americans died and 100,000 were wounded.

Reporting by David Jay for MTN News