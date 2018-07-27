Helena, Montana
Pets of the Week: Kittens

HELENA – This week is an extra-special treat.  Three adorable kittens are available at the Humane Society, looking for loving homes.

Frito and Ruffles are a package deal. They aren’t siblings, and actually arrived at the Humane Society at different times, but they have formed a great friendship during their time at the shelter.  Frito is a little more introverted, but having Ruffles around helps him to be a bit more social.  They are both 4 months old.

Rocky, on the other hand, is a little bit younger, at just 8 weeks.  He was part of a litter of 3, and he is only one of his siblings waiting for a home.  When his sister was adopted, he was placed with Frito and Ruffles so he wouldn’t get lonely.  As he’s just a young guy,  he needs a home where he can get lots of attention and stimulation.

The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is open from noon- 6 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, and noon- 4:30 pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Katie Alexander

