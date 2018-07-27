Man, teen injured after being hit by vehicle while fighting in Butte street

BUTTE – A man and a teenage girl were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Butte early Friday morning.

The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Amherst and Porter streets when a 22-year-old man and 15-year-old girl got into an argument while driving in separate vehicles east on Amherst, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

The pair stopped in the road, got out of their vehicles and got into an altercation in the westbound lane of the street.

The pair was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Both victims were taken to St. James HealthCare. The 22-year-old man was airlifted to another hospital with a head injury and is in critical condition, Lester said. The teenager is in fair condition with leg injuries.

The vehicle that struck the two victims was driven by a 60-year-old man. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the incident and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News