Helena Sand and Gravel recieves Hwy 21 bridge repair contract

HELENA – Helena Sand and Gravel has been awarded the contract to repair an Augusta bridge washed out during the June flooding.

Crews will have to replace failed structure, add in three 7-foot culverts, fill in the scoured out areas, and restore base gravel and pavement.

Workers hope to have the project done and the road re-opened by mid-August, weather permitting.

Currently, drivers have to choose alternate routes through Fairfield and secondary Highway 408, Montana Highway 200 and U.S. Highway 287.