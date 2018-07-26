Helena, Montana
Home   |

Still no sign of missing Flathead woman

KALISPELL – Authorities say they’re puzzled and have no leads in the search for a Flathead Valley woman who has been missing for over a week.

Alex Nicole Beltran, 23, was last seen on the evening of Monday, July 16th as she was leaving a friend’s house on the west side of Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says her phone died shortly after she went missing and her bank cards have been inactive.

She was last seen driving her 1998 Light Green Toyota Rav4.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Flathead Crimestoppers at (406) 752-TIPS.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Lewis & Clark County identifies $700K in public property damage from June flooding

Lewis & Clark County identifies $700K in public property damage from June flooding

6:05 pm
Fraud Watch: Veteran charity scams

Fraud Watch: Veteran charity scams

5:53 pm
Family honors daughter’s memory at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair

Family honors daughter’s memory at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair

5:27 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content