State issues warnings about products from Missoula meat processor

HELENA – State officials are issuing health warnings about the products from a Missoula meat processor, saying the company distributed an “unknown quantity” of meats without “benefit of a state inspection.”

The Montana Department of Livestock issued the warning this week about beef, poultry and chicken from K & C Foods, following a suspension of inspection due to what the state is calling “unsanitary conditions.”

The recall was recommended by the Montana Meat and Poultry Inspection Bureau recall committee after the state says K & C “refused to undergo the voluntary recall process.”

The meat products were packaged on various dates from April 6, 2018 through July 24, 2018. It includes ground beef, whole muscle cuts of meat such as steaks and roasts, and various pork and poultry products. They were sold to various restaurants, individuals and businesses in the Missoula area and bear a state inspection mark.

The state says there have been no “confirmed reports of adverse reactions” from anyone eating the meat products, but anyone concerned should contact their health provider. And the department is advising people and businesses with the products to not consume the meat and either dispose of the products or return them to where they were purchased.

The full public health alert is available here: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://KPAX.images.worldnow.com/library/30b7a1d0-282d-4f5e-8c08-8f87838c9676.pdf

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News