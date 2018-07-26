Motorcyclist dies in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – A Pennsylvania man died on Friday while traveling along Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley says the 78-year-old man from Martinsburg, PA died about 1.7 miles east of Apgar Village while traveling with friends.

Witnesses traveling behind him reported that he slumped over his handlebars immediately before his motorcycle left the roadway. Visitors immediately went to his aid, including a physician who found no pulse and initiated CPR.

Alley says it’s not known whether the death was caused by an underlying medical emergency or a result of the subsequent accident. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.