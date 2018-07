HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock has ordered flags flown at half-staff Friday for Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen.

Hunthausen passed away on July 22nd at the age of 96.

In his order, Bullock said the Archbishop leaves behind a legacy as a seeker of peace and a fighter for social justice, conservationism, service to the poor, and human rights for migrant families.

Services for Archbishop Hunthausen will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 27 at the Cathedral of St. Helena.