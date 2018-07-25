Woman, man assaulted in Mammoth Hot Springs bathroom

YELLOWSTONE – A man who reportedly wrapped toilet paper around his neck and face then assaulted a woman in a bathroom stall in Yellowstone National Park is facing assault charges.

According to charging documents, on July 18, 2018, park rangers responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault in progress. While responding, multiple 911 calls were received about an assault between two men. Emergency Medical Services were also paged out for multiple injuries.

One of the men, Jackson Coombs, was identified as the man who reportedly assaulted a woman on the women’s side of the community bathrooms near the cabins on Cottage Lane.

Coombs is facing two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly sprayed bear spray on the woman and her boyfriend, who had responded to her calls for help.

When rangers arrived on the scene, the woman’s boyfriend and another man were holding Coombs pinned to the ground.

The woman’s boyfriend told rangers that he and his girlfriend had walked to the community bathrooms to use the facilities. When he exited the men’s side, he heard a woman’s voice screaming “help”.

The man then knocked on the door and when the woman continued to scream, he pushed the door open. Inside he could see a pair of legs sticking out from under the far stall. When he opened the door he saw a “man with long bleach blonde hair, assaulting his girlfriend.” The man was later identified as Coombs.

Coombs reportedly then turned and began to assault the boyfriend and an altercation began. The man was bitten twice by Coombs and during the fight, Coombs reportedly pulled out bear spray and tried to spray the man and his girlfriend. All three individuals were exposed to the bear spray.

The woman, who was told to “get out of here and call 911” by her boyfriend, ran outside and encountered a bystander who then went into the bathroom and saw the fight. He helped keep Coombs pinned to the floor in the bathroom until law enforcement could arrive.

The woman told rangers that when she entered the bathroom, she noticed someone was in the first stall, wearing blue jeans and black cowboy boots, with the toes pointing toward the wall and not the door of the stall.

The woman then used the far stall, but upon exiting the stall, someone began to bang on the door until the locked door burst open. The woman reported that Coombs had toilet paper wrapped around his neck and lower face when he began punching her in the face and head. She later told rangers she believed she would have died if not rescued by her boyfriend.

The woman, who is identified as a medical doctor in court documents, later reported symptoms of a concussion.

At a preliminary hearing on July 24, 2018, Coombs was deemed a flight risk and to present a danger to the community. He reportedly remains in federal custody in Wyoming at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additional reporting by Ken Spencer, David Dyas, Mallory Peebles.