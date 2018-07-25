Voters in East Helena approve land purchase for new high school

EAST HELENA – Voters in the East Helena school district have overwhelmingly approved the purchase of a land for a new high school.

East Helena Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer says the vote passes with 1,730 votes foe and 395 votes against.

The school district sent out around 5,000 ballots total.

The property covers 35 acres at Dartman Field, just off Valley Drive, north of the Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue building.

The land will be purchased from the Montana Environmental Trust group for just over $200,000.

Whitmoyer says the property has to be officially subdivided before the sale can go through, but they expect it to be soon.