Record bull elk on display at Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

MISSOULA – The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) in Missoula is currently housing the largest non-typical bull elk ever taken in the Treasure State.

Montana resident Garth Sessions shot the bull on the eastern side of the state in 2016, claiming he was just in the right place at the right time.

In addition to being the largest non-typical bull elk ever taken in the state the animal is ranked 20th all-time including typical elk. RMEF spokesman Mark Holyoak says this shows how healthy hunting is in the state right now.

“You don’t have animals like this unless you have quality habitat that’s out there and unless there’s good wildlife management that is happening, and so it’s a combination of those factors that produced an animal like this and really all the animals that we’re surrounded by here at the Elk Foundation,” Holyoak said.

The non-typical bull elk is currently on display right next to the world record archery bull also shot in the same location.

You can check out the record-setting animal at the RMEF which is located at 5705 Grant Creek Road in Missoula.

Reporting by Russ Thomas for MTN News