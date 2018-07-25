MSU president’s salary low in national ranking

BOZEMAN – The Chronicle of Higher Education recently released a new report on college presidents’ compensation.

Montana State University President Waded Cruzado took home close to $323,000 in 2017.

The Chronicle of Higher Education ranked her salary as 194 th out of 253. Nationally, her salary is ranked towards the bottom of the list, but statewide she is bringing home more than the median household income.

“It’s a tremendous sense of duty to make that much money, and that sense of responsibility to the taxpayers of Montana is something she never forgets,” Director of MSU News Service Michael Becker said.

On the other hand, Head Football Coach Jeff Choate’s salary is about $7,000 dollars more than Cruzado. Their salaries are not determined by the same people.

“The president’s salary, for example, would be negotiated with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Montana Board of Regents. The coaches’ salary is negotiated with the school itself,” Becker said.

Becker said it’s not uncommon nationwide for a head football coach to be making more than the university president. Coaches have the opportunity to increase their earnings.

“Due to the number of bonuses he can earn through performance such as hosting coaching events or public events or importantly, and this is important for the university as a whole is improving the GPA of his teams and ensuring successful graduation rates among his players,” Becker said.

Becker says the faculty and staff at MSU have a commitment to ensuring taxpayers get the most out of their investment in the university.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News