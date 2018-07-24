Recent arrests in Lewis & Clark County

HELENA – The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office provided the following information about several recent arrests:

Daniel Richard Morse, 54, of East Helena, is accused of his third domestic assault after allegedly pushing his partner to the ground and then pushing another person to the ground who was trying to help his partner up.

March Brook Becker, 37, of Helena, is charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor theft, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.

Samuel Jacob Cole, 22, of Helena, allegedly slams a woman to the ground, punches her in the face, and then chokes her after she breaks his gaming console.

Bryan Anthony Ellis, a 39-year-old probationer from Helena, is charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday morning, the county jail held 107 inmates (100 for felonies and 7 for misdemeanors).

In total, the county has 129 inmates at various detention facilities. In addition, 52 are PBT (Personal Breath Test) and 38 are SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet).

116 clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. 24 are on pre-trial, 8 are on GPS, and 18 are on house arrest.