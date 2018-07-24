Lewis and Clark County receives $1.5 million grant for flooding mitigation

HELENA – Lewis and Clark County received over $1.5 million in grants on Tuesday July 24 to aid flood mitigation efforts. The funds are being awarded through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).

The $1,587,109 grant was presented to the Lewis and Clark County Commission by the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services(DES) in partnership with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The funds will be used to improve Helena valley ditches, culverts and the retention pond at the Trap Club off N. Montana Ave.

County Officials began pursuing the grants in 2011 after major flooding in the Helena Valley.

“The County has promised valley residents that we will search for money to pay for necessary mitigation efforts. Lewis and Clark County is good for its word. This grant is a result of tireless effort to address valley residents’ concerns,” Commissioner Susan Good Geise said.

The Lewis and Clark County commissioners praised the work of public works and citizen involvement at commission meeting.

Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said, “This grant expansion was only possible because of the hard work of the Valley Flood Committee and residents taking the lead in creating the Valley Flood RID to fund the match.”

The commission added that this is just the first big step to help with flood mitigation efforts in the Helena Valley.

“This is just the first step of many down the long flood mitigation road. These funds will help keep Rossiter School dry and operational during future flooding events,” Commissioner Jim McCormick said.

The FEMA award combined with the County match makes the total project cost $2,116,145.

Ground breaking for the project is expected to kick off in the fall or winter of 2018.