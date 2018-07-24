Hamilton PD seeing rise in traffic complaints

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton are planning to reassign some officers because of traffic complaints that the department has been receiving.

The Hamilton Police Department reports that they have received many complaints about speeding, stop sign violations and other traffic issues with the bulk of the complaints being observed in residential areas.

“We periodically receive these types of complaints, however, the last several weeks have seen a far higher than normal amount,” Hamilton Police state in a Facebook post.

Hamilton PD says they’ll be reassigning some resources to address the issue. Drivers are being urged to slow down and pay attention to their driving or they will receive a citation.