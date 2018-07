BILLINGS – Two people died in a vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Rosebud County on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported to state troopers just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 44 east of Lame Deer.

Trooper Richard Drake said everyone involved in the accident were tribal members, and the investigation was handed over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

This is a developing story.