Bridger Ski Foundation welcomes new executive director

BOZEMAN – Bridger Ski Foundation has a new executive director.

Evan Weiss has a strong skiing background, including being a former U.S Ski Team Member. Before coming to Bozeman, Weiss was head coach for the Snow Summit Race Team at Big Bear Mountain in California. He is excited about his new position and the plans he has for it.

“Definitely off the bat is meeting people in the community. A lot of people are engaged in winter snow sports here so it’s really important that people come, share their stories, so I can go out there and really help build this up to what it can be,” Weiss said.

Weiss is new to the community and looks forward to spending plenty of time on the mountains.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News