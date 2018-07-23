Update on Thursday’s house fire near Belt

BELT – Emergency crews battled a house fire near Belt on Thursday evening. The fire was reported at about 8 p.m.

The house is along Red Coulee Road several miles north of Belt. Firefighters from several departments responded, including Belt Rural, Sand Coulee, and Malmstrom Air Force Base. NorthWestern Energy is also at the scene.

There were no injuries and no one was at the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined; the investigation is being handled by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Friday, Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department shared the following information on Facebook:

BRVFD was initially dispatched to 319 Red Coulee Rd. for a possible wildland fire. That was quickly changed to a structure on fire. Sand Coulee Fire and MAFB were dispatched for Mutual Aid. While responding to the structure fire Belt Rural’s Fire Chief noticed another smoke plume at approximately MM81 on US Highway 89. Chief 2 had discovered a grass fire along the train tracks. The Brush units responding from Belt to the first fire were diverted to that fire.

E201 arrived at the structure fire and reported a small 1 story single family dwelling fully involved. Defensive operations were started as well as exposure protection on the Delta side of the fire. The house is a total loss, but the large shop on the Delta side was saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. That investigation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshals Office. There were no injuries and no one was home at the time of the fire. BRVFD E201, T204, and T207 Sand Coulee E905, T906, and T908, and MAFB Tender and Safety Officers responded.

Thank you to all who responded and assisted with extinguishing this fire!

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News