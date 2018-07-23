Town of Norris evacuated due to dangerous chemicals

NORRIS – The town of Norris had to be evacuated on Tuesday after dangerous chemicals were found inside a lab.

Norris Labs conducted chemical tests for the mining industry, but it was shut down recently by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Some of the chemicals inside the lab were potentially explosive. The Missoula County Bomb Squad blew up some of the chemicals on site. Others were detonated at a location west of town.

Norris resident Carmen Smith works at the Norris Bar and described the evacuation as scary and surreal.

“You know I really haven’t wrapped my head around it. It’s scary that it was that close. It could’ve exploded at any moment,” said Smith.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say both the evacuation and chemical removal went smoothly and no one was injured.