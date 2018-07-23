Survey: Montana #34 in top state’s for business

BILLINGS – A recent survey from the financial network CNBC, puts Texas as the top state for business with Montana coming in at #34.

The Treasure State’s unemployment rate dropped below 4% in June with the state remaining near “full employment” levels.

This situation continues to raise concern that a shallow talent pool will make it difficult to fill jobs and that struggle in talent attraction lands Montana in the bottom third of a recent survey.

But even though we rank low one financial expert says the Treasure State can build on our strengths.

“I think Montana is an absolutely a great place for business but Montana needs to pay attention to what’s going on in the rest of the country and the rest of the world,” said Big Sky Economic Development executive director Steve Arvschoug.

“Communities are investing in themselves, they want to be attractive to talent. We have to be involved in that game and it’s going to require that we’re strategic in investing in those things that can build our economy and build our talent,” he added.

Our neighboring states – all fared better in the survey with Idaho at #11, South Dakota at #20, Wyoming at #26 and North Dakota at #29.

Montana did well in a few areas. Our quality of life is rated #7 and the cost of doing business is in the top 15. But our workforce and available job seekers is ranked at $45 and the states “access to capital” came in at #38.

A statewide business innovation conference is planned for August 8th and August 9th in Billings. The “Innovate Montana Symposium” is the first of its kind in the state – to help start-ups get up and running.