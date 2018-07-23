Norovirus hits Missoula

MISSOULA – The highly contagious Norovirus has made an appearance in recent days and Community Medical enter is warning folks to be on the lookout for symptoms.

The virus usually only sticks around for one-to-three days and though it can be uncomfortable, it doesn’t require any professional treatment unless you are a member of a higher risk group. Those groups include the elderly, infants, and those with compromised immune systems.

Dr. Kristin Anderson with CMC says it is imperative that once you feel symptoms you go home and steer clear of people until you are healthy.

“Common settings for the Norovirus can be health care facilities, childcare facilities, restaurants if someone is preparing food and might be exposed or infected by the virus. It’s also known as the cruise ship virus again having to do with those quarters.”

Norovirus symptoms include nausea, vomiting, Abdominal pain or cramps, diarrhea, low-grade fever, and muscle pain. Call the CMC 24/7 Nurse on Call at (406) 327-4770 for more information.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News