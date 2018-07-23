Montana wildlife officials investigating elk poaching near Shepherd

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens said Monday they are looking for people who killed an elk north of Shepherd over the weekend, removed the head and left the carcass to waste.

The elk had been shot and left on private property along CA Road north of Shepherd, according to fish and wildlife. Only the head had been removed.

FWP is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to a conviction of the persons responsible for the illegal kill and waste of game.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous.

It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana’s natural, historic or cultural resources.