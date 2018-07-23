Montana unemployment rate falls to 3.8%

HELENA – Montana’s unemployment rate dropped again in June, falling to 3.8%.

Payroll employment posted a gain of 400 jobs despite a loss of nearly 800 jobs in federal government employment over the month. Retail trade and local government posted the largest over-the-month growth, according to .the numbers released by the Department of Labor & Industry.

The lowest jobless rate stood at 1.8% in Daniels and Fallon counties while the highest unemployment rate in June was 9.4% in Big Horn County.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.0% in June.

Western Montana June unemployment rates:

Missoula County: 3.1% (down .4%)

Powell County: 3.7% (down .2%)

Ravalli County: 3.7% (down .7%)

Lake County: 3.8% (down .4%)

Flathead County: 4.2% (down .5%)

Granite County: 4.7% (down .5%)

Sanders County: 5.4% (down .9%)

Mineral County: 6.2% (down .3%)

Lincoln County: 6.7% (down 1.2)

