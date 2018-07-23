Inmate commits suicide at Gallatin County Detention Center

BOZEMAN – An inmate at the Gallatin County Detention Center committed suicide on Sunday, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodolfo Millan-Calderon, 48, was arrested on Friday afternoon by the Bozeman Police Department on a warrant from Cascade County Justice Court charging him with five counts of incest.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Millan-Calderon was let out of his cell with other inmates for breakfast, at which time he walked to the second level and jumped head first onto the floor below. Emergency medical efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The last listed residence for Millan-Calderon was Great Falls. The Sheriff’s Office said in a media release it has requested independent death and criminal investigations because this was an in-custody death.

“There is no indication of any criminal act but we are going to make sure that this is fully and impartially investigated,” Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in the release.

The case will be taken up by Park County Coroner Al Jenkins to determine cause and manner of death. No further details about the incident are being released at this time.